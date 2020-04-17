  • Friday 17th April 2020
Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April: A Dhading youth returned from South Korea, whose rapid test report was found coronavirus positive, however, in PCR test, it was found negative.

    The 27 year old youth in Jwalamukhi Rural municipality in Dhading had arrived Kathmandu on 3 March from South Korea.

    As in many cases, PCR report was found negative, although positive in rapid test, observers suggest the Health Ministry for not rushing to break news on the basis of rapid test alone. The tendency of breaking news by the health workers conducting rapid test has created havoc in the society, observers remark.

    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Indian state sponsored terrorism in Sri Lanka
    Bhatbhateni Supermarket outlets open from today
    Mahabir Pun becomes sentimental when a youth in Korea offers Rs. 2 lakhs as donation
    Oli’s vow to root out corruption proves to be false, henchmen favour Omni Group
    People compelled to return home on foot
    Two aircraft arrive with medical consignments at TIA, one overshoots while landing
    Health workers to undergo COVID-19 tests
    Nepali Congress strongly opposes govt’s decision
