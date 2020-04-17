Rapid test positive youth reported negative in PCR test

Kathmandu, 17 April: A Dhading youth returned from South Korea, whose rapid test report was found coronavirus positive, however, in PCR test, it was found negative.

The 27 year old youth in Jwalamukhi Rural municipality in Dhading had arrived Kathmandu on 3 March from South Korea.

As in many cases, PCR report was found negative, although positive in rapid test, observers suggest the Health Ministry for not rushing to break news on the basis of rapid test alone. The tendency of breaking news by the health workers conducting rapid test has created havoc in the society, observers remark.

People’s News Monitoring Service