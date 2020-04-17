  • Friday 17th April 2020
Two aircraft arrive with medical consignments at TIA, one overshoots while landing

  • Published on: April 17, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 17 April: Two Nepal Airlines owned wide body aircraft arrived Kathmandu with medical cargo consignments from Guangzhou, China this morning.

    One aircraft landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) at 7 am, whereas, another landed at 7.15 am.

    Two private sector companies had chartered the aircraft to import urgent medical equipment. 

    One aircraft overshoots

    One among the two aircraft arrived from China had to overshoot while landing as the pilot was confused about the runaway.

    At a time, when the aircraft was about to touch the runway, the pilot overshoot the aircraft and again entered the Valley taking a round over the Nijgadh sky, according to the TIA source, reports Ujyalo online.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

