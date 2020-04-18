  • Saturday 18th April 2020
421 inmates walk into freedom

  • Published on: April 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 April : As many as 421 inmates, including juveniles, were released from various prisons and juvenile correction facilities across the country in the face of COVID-19. According to the Department of Prison Management, prisoners and juvenile delinquents walked free after they were deemed eligible to enjoy remission of remaining jail terms as per the recent order of the Supreme Court and Section 115 of The Criminal Offence (Sentencing and Execution) Act-2017.

