Kathmandu, 18 April: The Nepali Congress has summoned its office-bearers meeting today at the party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence in Budhanilkantha. “Due to lockdown Central Working Committee meeting could not be convened, therefore, President Deuba has called a meeting of its office-bearers,” said Spokesperson Bishwa Praskash Sharma.

People’s News Monitoring Service