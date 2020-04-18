  • Saturday 18th April 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31

  • Published on: April 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 April: A 65-year-old man in Biratnagar tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country to 31.

    According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the infected man is an Indian national who was under quarantine in Udayapur along with other 12 Indians who were tested positive for the deadly virus  on Friday. A polymerase chain reaction test carried out at the Koshi Zonal Hospital confirmed the infection today.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31
    COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31
    Nepali Congress demands all-party mechanism
    Nepali Congress demands all-party mechanism
    Some 8k brave long, painful walk to home districts via BP Highway
    Some 8k brave long, painful walk to home districts via BP Highway
    421 inmates walk into freedom
    421 inmates walk into freedom
    Dharahara reconstruction continues in lockdown
    Dharahara reconstruction continues in lockdown
    One coronavirus patient discharged from hospital
    One coronavirus patient discharged from hospital
    Coronavirus and Nepal’s education
    Coronavirus and Nepal’s education
    Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari
    Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari
    Congressmen meeting at Deuba’s residence
    Congressmen meeting at Deuba’s residence
    On NSU’s golden jubilee needy students being assisted
    On NSU’s golden jubilee needy students being assisted

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology