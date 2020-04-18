COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31

Kathmandu, 18 April: A 65-year-old man in Biratnagar tested positive for the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the total number of infections detected in the country to 31.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, the infected man is an Indian national who was under quarantine in Udayapur along with other 12 Indians who were tested positive for the deadly virus on Friday. A polymerase chain reaction test carried out at the Koshi Zonal Hospital confirmed the infection today.

People’s News Monitoring Service