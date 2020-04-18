  • Saturday 18th April 2020
People's Review

Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs

  • Published on: April 18, 2020

    • Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs

    Kathmandu, 18 April: The Home Ministry is preparing to withdraw upto 70 percent PSOs guarding VIPs.

    Considering shortage of security personnel in monitoring Nepal-India international borders, the Ministry has proposed to withdraw security personnel deployed for VIPs.

    The Ministry has submitted a proposal in the cabinet to withdraw PSOs from VIP’s security.

    The Ministry has proposed to provide only three PSOs for the former PMs and two for the former home minister, reports Nagarik daily.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Why China revised number of coronavirus case?
    Why China revised number of coronavirus case?
    Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs
    Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs
    ‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’
    ‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’
    14 new coronavirus cases detected in a single day
    14 new coronavirus cases detected in a single day
    President designates Mahendra Pandey ambassador to China
    President designates Mahendra Pandey ambassador to China
    Eight Indians hiding at Udayapur Masjid found coronavirus positive
    Eight Indians hiding at Udayapur Masjid found coronavirus positive
    Five held for slaughtering cow
    Five held for slaughtering cow
    Corona claims yet another Nepali in New York
    Corona claims yet another Nepali in New York
    Insurance policy for COVID-19 protection
    Insurance policy for COVID-19 protection
    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?
    Can US defeat COVID-19 and keep the republic?

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology