Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs

Kathmandu, 18 April: The Home Ministry is preparing to withdraw upto 70 percent PSOs guarding VIPs.

Considering shortage of security personnel in monitoring Nepal-India international borders, the Ministry has proposed to withdraw security personnel deployed for VIPs.

The Ministry has submitted a proposal in the cabinet to withdraw PSOs from VIP’s security.

The Ministry has proposed to provide only three PSOs for the former PMs and two for the former home minister, reports Nagarik daily.

People’s News Monitoring Service