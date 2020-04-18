  • Saturday 18th April 2020
People's Review

Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari

  • Published on: April 18, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 18 April : Police in Saptari district have confiscated a huge amount of liquor which was being transported through a vehicle faking it as essential commodities. When police suspected foul and checked the vehicle in Rajbiraj they found that it   was jam packed with huge cardboard boxes full of various brands of liquor.  According to Central Police News Section, the vehicle driver has been detained for further investigation.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari
    Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari
    Congressmen meeting at Deuba’s residence
    Congressmen meeting at Deuba’s residence
    On NSU’s golden jubilee needy students being assisted
    On NSU’s golden jubilee needy students being assisted
    Why China revised number of coronavirus case?
    Why China revised number of coronavirus case?
    Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs
    Home Ministry prepares to withdraw PSOs guarding VIPs
    ‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’
    ‘Arrange transport service for stranded people to their homes’
    14 new coronavirus cases detected in a single day
    14 new coronavirus cases detected in a single day
    President designates Mahendra Pandey ambassador to China
    President designates Mahendra Pandey ambassador to China
    Eight Indians hiding at Udayapur Masjid found coronavirus positive
    Eight Indians hiding at Udayapur Masjid found coronavirus positive
    Five held for slaughtering cow
    Five held for slaughtering cow

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology