Huge amount of liquor seized in Saptari

Kathmandu, 18 April : Police in Saptari district have confiscated a huge amount of liquor which was being transported through a vehicle faking it as essential commodities. When police suspected foul and checked the vehicle in Rajbiraj they found that it was jam packed with huge cardboard boxes full of various brands of liquor. According to Central Police News Section, the vehicle driver has been detained for further investigation.

People’s News Monitoring Service