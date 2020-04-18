Nepali Congress demands all-party mechanism

Kathmandu, 18 April : A meeting of the main opposition party, Nepali Congress has demanded that the government form all-party mechanisms in each of the local units to monitor the distribution of relief materials to the needy during the lockdown.

The meeting of the office bearers held at party president Sher Bahadur Deuba’s residence today alleged that the distribution process employed by the local governments is full of prejudice.The needy did not have access to the relief materials distributed currently. It has also demanded that the government ensure that those leaving urban areas for their villages reach their destinations safely.

People’s News Monitoring Service