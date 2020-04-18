  • Saturday 18th April 2020
One coronavirus patient discharged from hospital

  • Published on: April 18, 2020

    Kathmandu, 18 April: The second patient identified in Nepal, 19 year old Ms Prasiddhi Shrestha, resident of Maitidevi, Kathmandu, has got discharge from the hospital today after coronavirus negative in her body.

    Earlier, a youth returned from Wuhan, China, had discharged from the hospital after recovering his health.

    Shrestha was admitted at the hospital on 23 March infected with coronavirus pandemic.

    She had arrived Kathmandu from France via Qatar.

