Some 8k brave long, painful walk to home districts via BP Highway

Kathmandu, 18 April : After the implementation of the lockdown some eight thousand people have walked to their home districts from Kathmandu via Banepa-Sindhuli-Bardibas road, known as BP High way.

According to police in Sindhuli, most of those who walked all the way to this route are daily bread earners working in construction sites and factories.These daring people crossed Sindhuli by early Satruday afternoon to their destination from Kathmandu valley and Kavrepalanchowk. The Dumja Police Post has maintained the record of these valiant people and they have headed to Okhaldhunga, Khotang, Udaypur, Sunsari, Siraha, Mahottari and Dhanusa.

People’s News Monitoring Service