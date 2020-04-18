Why China revised number of coronavirus case?

Kathmandu, 18 April: China has released a new data on coronavirus infected and death number in China. As per the new data, both the infected number and death number from coronavirus has increased.

According to the Chinese Embassy spokesman, some patients died at home without having been treated in hospitals, they were not included in the previous record.

Accordingly, during the height of their treating efforts, hospitals were operating beyond their capacities and medical staffers were preoccupied with saving and treating patients, resulting in late, failed and mistaken reporting. Furthermore, due to a rapid increase of designated hospitals for treating COVID-19 patients, including those administrated by ministries, Hubei Province, Wuhan city and its districts, those affiliated to the companies, as well as private hospitals and makeshift hospitals, a few medical institutions were not linked to the epidemic information network and failed to report their data in time.

The registered information of some of the deceased patients was incomplete, and there were repetitions and mistakes in the reporting, the Embassy spokesman has claimed.

People’s News monitoring Service