  • Sunday 19th April 2020
People's Review

28 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally

  • Published on: April 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 April : Twenty-eight Nepalis across the world have succumbed to coronavirus so far. According to data compiled by the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), 17 Nepalis in the UK, 8 in the USA, 2 in the UAE and a person in Ireland has died of COVID-19. One thousand one hundred sixty-six Nepalis around the world are infected by the deadly virus. This data is based on  information collected from various 21 countries where density of non-resident Nepalis is high.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Chinese tourists rescued
    Chinese tourists rescued
    49 Nepalis infected with COVID-19 in Bahrain
    49 Nepalis infected with COVID-19 in Bahrain
    NEA to exempt delay penalty on tariff
    NEA to exempt delay penalty on tariff
    28 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally
    28 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally
    Mankumari returns home defeating coronavirus
    Mankumari returns home defeating coronavirus
    COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31
    COVID-19 case in the country climbs to 31
    Nepali Congress demands all-party mechanism
    Nepali Congress demands all-party mechanism
    Some 8k brave long, painful walk to home districts via BP Highway
    Some 8k brave long, painful walk to home districts via BP Highway
    421 inmates walk into freedom
    421 inmates walk into freedom
    Dharahara reconstruction continues in lockdown
    Dharahara reconstruction continues in lockdown

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology