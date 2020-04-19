28 Nepalis succumb to COVID-19 globally

Kathmandu, 19 April : Twenty-eight Nepalis across the world have succumbed to coronavirus so far. According to data compiled by the Non-Resident Nepali Association (NRNA), 17 Nepalis in the UK, 8 in the USA, 2 in the UAE and a person in Ireland has died of COVID-19. One thousand one hundred sixty-six Nepalis around the world are infected by the deadly virus. This data is based on information collected from various 21 countries where density of non-resident Nepalis is high.

People’s News Monitoring Service