Kathmandu, 19 April : One more COVID-19 patient has recovered in Dhanghadi. With this, four persons have recuperated in the country among the 31 infected.

According to the Ministry of Health and Population, a patient undergoing treatment at the Seti Provincial Hospital in Dhangadhi has defeated the deadly virus infection. Medics are preparing for the discharge the 21-year-old man from Lamki Chuha-9 of Kailali district from the hospital this evening.

People’s News Monitoring Service