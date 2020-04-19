  • Sunday 19th April 2020
People's Review

Mankumari returns home defeating coronavirus

  • Published on: April 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 April: Mankumari Poudel, 65, in Baglung, has returned home after defeating coronavirus pandemic.

    Poudel is the third patient recovered from coronavirus pandemic.

    On Saturday, she was discharged from the Baglung Hospital following coronavirus negative report.

    She had arrived Kathmandu on 17 March from Belgium by Qatar Air aircraft. On 2 April, she was found infected with coronavirus and was undergoing treatment in the Baglung Hospital.

    According to the Hospital, another 19 year old female, suffering from coronavirus is undergoing treatment at the Hospital.

    To recall, on Saturday, another 19 year old female Prasiddhi Shrestha had also discharged from Teku Hospital in Kathmandu.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

