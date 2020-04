Kathmandu, 19 April : Despite nationwide lockdown, the construction works of the 111 megawatt Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project is in full swing. Currently 600 workers are toiling hard to complete it in stipulated time.

According to Chhabi Gaire, Chief of the project, 75 percent works of the project have completed including concrete works in the main tunnel, powerhouse, civil and transformer works.

People’s News Monitoring Service