  • Sunday 19th April 2020
RPP urges govt to rescue stranded Nepalis

  • Published on: April 19, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 19 April : The Rastriya Prajatantra Party has urged the government to rescue and repatriate stranded Nepalis  who are awaiting to return to their motherland.

    Issuing a statement , the party has demanded that the government to take back home its citizens who are stranded after being expelled from their job and whom the employers or hosting governments have not taken care of. It has also requested  the government to form an all-party mechanism to control the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

