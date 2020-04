Kathmandu, 20 April: A total of 28 Nepalis have died in different four countries abroad, according to NRN.

In London, 17 Nepalis have died, in America 8 and in UAE 2 and in Ireland one Nepalis have died due to the COVID-19 infection.

Dr Sanjeev Sapkota, coordinator, Health Committee, NRN, informed that one thousand one hundred sixty-six NRNs are infected with coronavirus in different countries.

People’s News Monitoring Service