  • Monday 20th April 2020
340 tons medical supplies being brought from China

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April : The Nepal Army (NA) will procure 340 tons medical supplies from China through government to government arrangements. “We have signed the agreement today and sent that. It will also be signed there. Only sending money remains to be done now,” NA Spokesperson Bigyan Dev Pandey said adding, “The Chinese side has expressed commitment to send the materials within seven days of us sending the money. We will send the money most likely on Monday.” The total cost of the medical supplies to be procured from China will be known only on Monday, according to Setopati news portal.

