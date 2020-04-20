  • Monday 20th April 2020
People's Review

92 bodies of Nepalis in foreign soil, families await lifting of lockdown

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April : As the world has come to a standstill due to coronavirus, 92 bodies of migrant Nepali workers are lying in the morgues of different labour destinations of the world. Bringing their bodies is not possible anytime soon unless the worldwide lockdown is lifted and resumption of international air service.

    According to media reports, 31 bodies of Nepali migrant workers lie in the morgues of Saudi Arabia, 26 in Malaysia, 15 in Qatar, 13 in United Arab Emirates and 7 in Kuwait.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

