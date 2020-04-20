Cabinet proposes ordinance for party split

Kathmandu, 20 April: Today’s cabinet meeting endorsed a proposal for issuance of an ordinance on party split.

At a time of coronavirus pandemic in the country and all efforts have been made to control and prevent coronavirus pandemic, the cabinet meeting has decided to bring an ordinance to split the party astonishing all the sectors.

As per the cabinet proposal, the new ordinance will replace the constitutional provision of securing 40 percent strength in the party central committee as well as in the parliamentarian party.

According to the new ordinance, one can split the party even if securing 40 percent majority either in the party central committee or in the parliamentarian party.

According to sources, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, without consulting in the party, has proposed for the ordinance.

After the cabinet meeting, ministers from former Maoist party have gone to Pushpakamal Dahal’s residence in Khumaltar to discuss on the impact of the ordinance.

Observers say that PM Oli, who has felt that Dahal was conspiring against him by creating split among the former UML leaders, took such a decision allowing the former Maoist group to quit the party.

Likewise, Oli may move for a split the party by securing 40 percent majority either in the party central committee or in the parliamentarian party.

Be that as it may, serious dispute has been witnessed in the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

People’s News Monitoring Service