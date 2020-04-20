  • Monday 20th April 2020
People's Review

Despite lockdown over 60 industries in Rupandehi operate in full swing

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April: Despite ongoing nationwide lockdown, more than 60 industries in Rupandehi district are operating in full swing. The industries that are operational in such  trying times include food processing factories, edible oil manufacturing  and pharmaceutical companies.

    Likewise some 21 industries in Hetauda too are being operated partially. Out of 111 industries located at the Hetuada Industrial Estate, these 21 factories are producing essential commodities including feed for livestock and dairy products.  The industries have urged the government to ease the supply of raw materials so that they can continue production as they are gradually running out of industrial raw materials.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

