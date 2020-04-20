  • Monday 20th April 2020
People's Review

Father fortuitously kills daughter !

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April : Sanjaya Kumar Sah Sonar, 29, a resident of Chhapkaiya, Birgunj-1 of Parsa district has killed his seven-year-old daughter Anshu Kumari accidentally and has been put behind the bars.

    According to police, he had pressed her throat just to threaten her against going out of house during the lockdown on March 24. Investigation too has revealed  that the father did not have any intention to kill her but  he faked the incident into a suicide. Later the alleged father has admitted his jesting and playful behaviour’s fatal consequence.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Next

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Father fortuitously kills daughter !
    Father fortuitously kills daughter !
    Taskforce formed to engage foreign returnees in domestic industries
    Taskforce formed to engage foreign returnees in domestic industries
    340 tons medical supplies being brought from China
    340 tons medical supplies being brought from China
    Despite lockdown over 60 industries in Rupandehi operate in full swing
    Despite lockdown over 60 industries in Rupandehi operate in full swing
    92 bodies of Nepalis in foreign soil, families await lifting of lockdown
    92 bodies of Nepalis in foreign soil, families await lifting of lockdown
    28 Nepalis died, 1166 infected with COVID-19 abroad
    28 Nepalis died, 1166 infected with COVID-19 abroad
    RDT test from all 77 districts
    RDT test from all 77 districts
    Rasuwagadhi Project continues construction despite lockdown
    Rasuwagadhi Project continues construction despite lockdown
    RPP urges govt to rescue stranded Nepalis
    RPP urges govt to rescue stranded Nepalis
    Another patient defeats coronavirus in Dhangadhi
    Another patient defeats coronavirus in Dhangadhi

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology