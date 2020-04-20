Father fortuitously kills daughter !

Kathmandu, 20 April : Sanjaya Kumar Sah Sonar, 29, a resident of Chhapkaiya, Birgunj-1 of Parsa district has killed his seven-year-old daughter Anshu Kumari accidentally and has been put behind the bars.

According to police, he had pressed her throat just to threaten her against going out of house during the lockdown on March 24. Investigation too has revealed that the father did not have any intention to kill her but he faked the incident into a suicide. Later the alleged father has admitted his jesting and playful behaviour’s fatal consequence.

