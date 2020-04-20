  • Monday 20th April 2020
RDT test from all 77 districts

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April: The Health Ministry has conducted PCR test on 8081 individuals, whereas conducted RDT test on 21 thousand 486 individuals by 19 April in the process of identifying coronavirus infected people.

    Health ministry’s spokesperson Dr Bikash Devkota informed that the Ministry has already started RDT test from all 77 districts.

    He said that in total 103 persons are in red alert and kept in isolation. Five persons in Kathmandu and 98 persons in different districts are kept in isolation on the suspect of coronavirus infection.

    Accordingly, five thousand eight hundred persons are in quarantine in the country.

    Out of 31 coronavirus infected persons, four have already recovered their health and discharged from hospitals, Devkota informed. Remaining other patients’ health condition is normal, he said.

