  • Monday 20th April 2020
Taskforce formed to engage foreign returnees in domestic industries

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April : The government has decided to form a committee under the coordination of the Industrial Investment and Promotion Division at the Ministry of  Industry, Commerce and Supplies for preparing a special plan for involving the youths returned home from across the world losing jobs due to COVID-19 in productive entrepreneurship.

    A meeting was called by Minister for Industry, Commerce and Supplies, Lekhraj Bhatta with the representatives of the Federation of Nepali Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), the Confederation of Nepali Industries (CNI), Federation of Nepal Cottage and Small Industries, Nepal Chamber of Commerce and other trade and business organisations, dwelt on creating job opportunities within the country and the kind of initiatives required for this purpose.

    According to Minister Bhatta, the newly-formed taskforce has been given 15 days’ time to submit a report with suggestions.The committee comprises the representative each from the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration as well as representatives from the umbrella organisation of industries and commerce.

