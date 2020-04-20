UNFPA provides 1,200 PPE kits

Kathmandu, 20 April : The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)has handed over 1,200 Personal Protective Equipment kits worth Rs 30.48 million to Nepal government as part of its commitment to support the Government of Nepal in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

According to a press release issued by the UNFPA on Monday, the PPE kits were donated by the Government of China under the Nepal, China and UNFPA south-south partnership initiative.

People’s News Monitoring Service