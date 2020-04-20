  • Monday 20th April 2020
UNFPA provides 1,200 PPE kits

  • Published on: April 20, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 20 April : The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA)has handed over 1,200 Personal Protective Equipment kits worth Rs 30.48 million to Nepal government as part of its commitment to support the Government of Nepal in containing the COVID-19 outbreak in the country.

    According to a press release issued by the UNFPA on Monday, the PPE kits were donated by the Government of China under the Nepal, China and UNFPA south-south partnership initiative.

    Prachand holds parleys with ministers close to him
    UNFPA provides 1,200 PPE kits
    Cabinet proposes ordinance for party split
    Father fortuitously kills daughter !
    Taskforce formed to engage foreign returnees in domestic industries
    340 tons medical supplies being brought from China
    Despite lockdown over 60 industries in Rupandehi operate in full swing
    92 bodies of Nepalis in foreign soil, families await lifting of lockdown
    28 Nepalis died, 1166 infected with COVID-19 abroad
    RDT test from all 77 districts
