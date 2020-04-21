BABBLES: The BRB couple

We don’t have scarcity of people working in the interests of foreign countries. We are aware that there is a strong group involved in destroying Nepali culture, language, tradition and harmony among the people. We also know, the group is receiving foreign currency while doing so!

For example, former prime minister Baburam Bhattarai and his spouse, who was reported to be the most corrupt lady in South Asia when Bhattarai was the PM, Hishila Yemi, have prescribed to replace Bikram Sambad with the English calendar for Nepal’s prosperity along with replacing the Nepali language by English!

Question to the Bhattarai couple that how France, Germany, Spain and many other European countries and even in Asia, China, Japan and Korea could achieve development and prosperity even by discarding the English language! Worthless to say to them who are serving foreign interests!

Lockdown routine of Prachanda

One video clip of Pushpakamal Dahal Prachanda is viral these days. While speaking to Rishi Dhamala, he has described his lockdown routine saying that he enjoys non-veg lunch and veg dinner cooked on firewood! Also, he was seen cooking Kalij chicken meat at a time when hundreds of people were going to their homes on foot by traveling hundreds of kms without food!

PM’s order for media

Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has asked all the media for not uploading photographs of those people traveling to their homes on foot. He has suggested to phone to “Hello Sarkar” instead of uploading such photographs! So nice!