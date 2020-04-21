  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
People's Review

Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra

  • Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 April : In the midst of a nationwide lockdown and very limited business activities, the 27 commercial banks operating across the country have received Rs 50 billion deposits in the month of Chaitra. These banks received Rs 74 billion deposits in the previous month-Falgoon.

    Foodgrain traders, gas, medicine and pharmaceutical industries deposited such a huge amount. Remittance flow increased unprecedentedly in some commercial banks in Chaitra though the entire banks and financial institutions experienced decline in totality, according to Nepal Rastra Bank.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Previous «

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Coping with coronavirus pandemic
    Coping with coronavirus pandemic
    BABBLES: The BRB couple
    BABBLES: The BRB couple
    Political parties protest Oli’s move, condemn it strongly
    Political parties protest Oli’s move, condemn it strongly
    Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
    Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
    NOC revokes licence of 50 gas companies
    NOC revokes licence of 50 gas companies
    Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra
    Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra
    The Ball Is Rolling
    The Ball Is Rolling
    Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts
    Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts
    Hardiness and foolhardiness amid a contagion
    Hardiness and foolhardiness amid a contagion
    Deuba demands govt to expand scope of COVID-19 tests
    Deuba demands govt to expand scope of COVID-19 tests

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology