Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra

Kathmandu, 21 April : In the midst of a nationwide lockdown and very limited business activities, the 27 commercial banks operating across the country have received Rs 50 billion deposits in the month of Chaitra. These banks received Rs 74 billion deposits in the previous month-Falgoon.

Foodgrain traders, gas, medicine and pharmaceutical industries deposited such a huge amount. Remittance flow increased unprecedentedly in some commercial banks in Chaitra though the entire banks and financial institutions experienced decline in totality, according to Nepal Rastra Bank.

People’s News Monitoring Service