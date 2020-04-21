Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire

Book: Sansmaranmala-2

By Prakash A. Raj

Published by Dayiuttwa Bangmaya Prathisthan Nepal, Gaurighat, Kathmandu

Price: Rs. 200/-

First edition: 1001 copies

Published in 2076 BS

Prakash A. Raj, a noted travel writer, has come with yet another gift for Nepali readers, “Smaranmala-2” (Memoire Part 2).

Earlier, he had presented “Smaranmala-1”. In his previous memoire, he had included 30 eminent personalities, including two monarchs, two prime ministers and other dignitaries and had shared his experience and remarks on them.

Accordingly, in the present series, he has included 27 dignitaries and his evaluation on them while meeting and working with them.

Written in smooth, simple language, he has described about the personalities in such a way that one cannot stop reading without completing the entire book.

Although, it seems, a brief introduction, his presentation helps readers to acquire information about those dignitaries he has presented.

Along with describing about dignitaries he has included in the series, it seems, he is explaining about his journey in different walks of life from an employee in the Royal Palace to a freelancer journalist, an officer in the National Planning Commission to UNHCR officer posted in Pakistan, his journey to India and the US as a travel writer, publishing travel guide book for the tourists, etc.

(Reviewed by People’s Review reviewer)