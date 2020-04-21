  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire

  • Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Book: Sansmaranmala-2

    By Prakash A. Raj

    Published by Dayiuttwa Bangmaya Prathisthan Nepal, Gaurighat, Kathmandu

    Price: Rs. 200/-

    First edition: 1001 copies

    Published in 2076 BS

    Prakash A. Raj, a noted travel writer, has come with yet another gift for Nepali readers, “Smaranmala-2” (Memoire Part 2).

    Earlier, he had presented “Smaranmala-1”. In his previous memoire, he had included 30 eminent personalities, including two monarchs, two prime ministers and other dignitaries and had shared his experience and remarks on them.

    Accordingly, in the present series, he has included 27 dignitaries and his evaluation on them while meeting and working with them.

    Written in smooth, simple language, he has described about the personalities in such a way that one cannot stop reading without completing the entire book.

    Although, it seems, a brief introduction, his presentation helps readers to acquire information about those dignitaries he has presented.

    Along with describing about dignitaries he has included in the series, it seems, he is explaining about his journey in different walks of life from an employee in the Royal Palace to a freelancer journalist, an officer in the National Planning Commission to UNHCR officer posted in Pakistan, his journey to India and the US as a travel writer, publishing travel guide book for the tourists, etc.

    (Reviewed by People’s Review reviewer)  

