CellPay collaborates with Payless platform

Kathmandu, 21 April: Cellcom, an NRB licensed payment service provider, CellPay, has collaborated with one of leading e-commerce platforms, Paylessapp. Now the CellPay customers can use Payless App to purchase essentials from kheti foods visiting coupon sectionunder which customers making pre payments via CellPay while purchasing from Payless App will receive 10 masks and 1 soap for free.

Considering the directive of the government to reduce any unnecessary crowd in public to reduce the risk of global pandemic coronavirus (COVID 19) and practice social distancing, CellPay encourages digital payments which provide ease and convenience to the customers.

During this time, considering the safety and essential needs of customers, Payless App has been granted permission by the government to start home delivery of essential goods as per needs of the customers. Customers can easily make payments to Payless appvia CellPay avoiding cash transaction and thus avoiding the risk of transmitting the infection. The customers now use can Payless app to purchase essentials from kheti foods visiting coupon sectionand makepre payments from CellPay app in order to receive 10 face masks and soap for free.

