  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
People's Review

COVID-19 cases climb to 41 in the country

  • Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 April : Ten more persons who had come into contact with the 14 infected persons of a mosque in Bhulke, Udayapur have tested positive for COVID-19  taking the total number of infected persons in Nepal to 41.

    According to Ministry of Health and Population, PCR test at the Koshi Hospital in Biratnagar  showed 10 more persons to be positive earlier today. Retesting the samples at the BP Koirala Institute of Health Sciences (BPKIHS) in Dharan have confirmed infection.

    Confirmation of the 10 persons from Udayapur today has taken the total number to 41. Four of them have already returned home after recovery.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

