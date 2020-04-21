Eight persons test positive in RDT in Dhanusha

Kathmandu, 21 April : Samples of eight out of nine quarantined persons’ test results has came out positive for antibodies in Janaknandani Rural Municipality in Dhanusha district.

According to media reports, throat swab samples have been sent to the provincial hospital in Janakpurdham for second round of tests. One of the persons tested positive in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT)includes the Ward Chair of the same rural municipality. He is reported to have traveled to India for a month and arrived home during lockdown and remained in quarantine for 14 days.

People’s News Monitoring Service