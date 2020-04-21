  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
People's Review

Eight persons test positive in RDT in Dhanusha

  Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 April : Samples of eight out of nine quarantined persons’ test results  has came out positive for antibodies in Janaknandani Rural Municipality in Dhanusha district.

    According to media reports, throat swab samples have been sent to the provincial hospital in Janakpurdham for second round of tests. One of the persons tested positive in Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT)includes the Ward Chair of the same rural municipality. He is reported to have traveled to India for a month and arrived home during lockdown and remained in quarantine for 14 days.

