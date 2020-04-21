MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police

Kathmandu, April 21: The Mobile Phone Importers Association (MPIA) has handed over 8,000 pieces of face masks to the Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) in order to reinforce the efforts being made by the country’s security agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

MPIA President Deepak Malhotra along with other office bearers of the association handed over the safety materials to MTPD SSP Bhim Prasad Dhakal amidst a programmme at Singhdurbar Baggikhana, Kathmandu yesterday.

Malhotra, on the occasion, remarked that MPIA’s contribution would help the security agencies to fight against the pandemic.

People’s News Monitoring Service