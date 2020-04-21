  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
People's Review

MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police

  • Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, April 21: The Mobile Phone Importers Association (MPIA) has handed over 8,000 pieces of face masks to the  Metropolitan Traffic Police Division (MTPD) in order to reinforce the efforts being made by the country’s security agencies to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

    MPIA President Deepak Malhotra along with other office bearers of the association handed over the safety materials to MTPD SSP Bhim Prasad Dhakal amidst a programmme at Singhdurbar Baggikhana, Kathmandu yesterday.

    Malhotra, on the occasion, remarked that MPIA’s contribution would help the security agencies to fight against the pandemic.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    On/Off The Record: India’s contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic
    On/Off The Record: India’s contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic
    MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police
    MPIA hands over 8,000 face masks to Traffic Police
    Coping with coronavirus pandemic
    Coping with coronavirus pandemic
    BABBLES: The BRB couple
    BABBLES: The BRB couple
    Political parties protest Oli’s move, condemn it strongly
    Political parties protest Oli’s move, condemn it strongly
    Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
    Book Review: Prakash A. Raj comes with second series of his memoire
    NOC revokes licence of 50 gas companies
    NOC revokes licence of 50 gas companies
    Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra
    Banks receive Rs 50 billion deposits during lockdown in Chaitra
    The Ball Is Rolling
    The Ball Is Rolling
    Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts
    Preachy, didactic ‘Across Borders’: Like the curate’s egg – good in parts

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology