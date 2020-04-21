Nepal’s foreign policy in COVID-19 pandemic

By Manish Jung Pulami

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a pandemic over a new coronavirus causing an illness known as COVID-19 which has spread to all the countries of the world. The novel coronavirus outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. More than 2.2 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide, including more than 150,000 deaths. South Asia is home to one-fifth of the world population with meager health facilities. Nepal stands at a critical stage during this crisis as it is located between India and China and is highly susceptible to incidents originating from its immediate neighbours.

Cooperation is the only solution during the crisis. Nepal has always adhered the value of world peace and cooperation for mutual benefit. The pandemic has left the whole world with no choice than to cooperate to fight this crisis. Nepal being potentially at the high-risk zone of the coronavirus spread and impact, she must cooperate with India and China to mitigate the risk. Therefore, a restructuring and revision of Nepal’s foreign policy is required focusing on the cooperation and solidarity to tackle these circumstances.

On 15 March leaders of member countries of the South Asian Association and Regional Cooperation (SAARC) came together for a video conference to discuss the unparalleled humanitarian crisis of COVID-19. However, this pandemic has elucidated the importance of regional cooperation and solidarity. Nepal, on several occasions, has emphasized the importance of SAARC and has also made efforts to revive the role of SAARC for regional prosperity. Hence, Nepal’s foreign policy in the present scenario must be directed towards collaboration and solidarity against the pandemic. Nepal’s foreign policy and diplomacy should be concentrated on formulating the collaborative and collective strategic plan mandated by the SAARC Charter in case of crisis, disaster and emergency management while maintaining the regional security. A congruency in the regional strategy is required in South Asia because of the porous borders, homogeneity and dependency among the states. Thus, collaborative and cooperative foreign policy could enhance the safety and prosperity of the region as a whole. Also, China is recovering from this nightmare and thus, Nepal as a neighbour should cooperate with China for medical equipment, logistics, technological and human resource support. For this cooperation, the diplomatic channels should be strengthened through a revised foreign policy to cope against COVID-19, enhancing the new pandemic diplomacy of cooperation.

Moreover, in the bigger picture, Nepal’s foreign policy and diplomatic efforts should strongly abide the principle of multilateralism more than ever, for the government-to-government cooperation through the intergovernmental organization (IGOs) to fight the current and post-pandemic situation regarding demand-supply universally and depletion of foreign exchange reserves in the developing countries like Nepal. Nepal’s foreign policy and multilateral efforts should be in function with a rigorous diplomatic effort to bout against the coronavirus pandemic. The United Nations and its agencies such as WHO, FAO, and other, are the IGOs where Nepal’s foreign policy and diplomacy could be directed for further cooperation and unanimity. Further, Nepal’s foreign policy and diplomacy should be engaged with the international financial institutions for support and assistance.

Importantly, it is the constitutional duty of the Nepal government to protect the citizens inside the country and abroad. As thousands of the Nepalese are outside the country as labour migrants and students, Nepal’s foreign policy should be guided towards protecting the citizens abroad through bilateral engagements. The diplomatic aspect of Nepal in a dreadful scenario of coronavirus pandemic all around the globe should be focusing on the rescue of the fellow Nepali citizens from the spread and impact of the COVID-19. The government’s effort through a robust foreign policy and diplomacy should reach in all forms, to all the Nepalese citizens in this perilous time to make them feel the presence of the government as their guardian. The Nepalese embassies stationed in different parts of the globe should engage in maintaining the cooperation among the states and IGOs, and help the citizens from the impact. Furthermore, Nepal’s foreign policy must be robust enough to urge the Nepalese diaspora including Non Residents Nepalese (NRN) to march towards solidarity to help and rescue the Nepalese citizens from the impact. NRN can play an important role in Nepalese diplomacy to help Nepalese citizens abroad.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of the country should work as a coordinating body with the other ministries to deal with the current crisis and plan for a post-pandemic situation of economic stagnation. Finally, Nepal’s foreign policy should be ready to deal with the public health crisis at present and future economic and geopolitical implications of the pandemic through regional and international cooperation and solidarity. The foreign policy of Nepal should be dynamic enough to counter the present crisis and should be adequately farsighted to deal with the post-pandemic situation.

