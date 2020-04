Kathmandu, 21 April : The Nepal Oli Corporation (NOC) has revoked license of operation of 50 gas companies for not starting the trade as agreed and promoting improper practice.

” Since 2014, over 53 firms had obtained a license of operation from NOC but only three came into operation among them, others simply occupied the licenses contributing to malpractices in the market,” reads a public notice issued by NOC.

