On/Off The Record: India’s contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic

By P.R. Pradhan

By the time of writing of this column, already there are 31 coronavirus infected cases including 15 Indian nationals within Nepal. Besides, six Nepali workers who had returned from different Indian cities, four returnees from France, Belgium and Gulf countries, one returnee from Wuhan, China and one community transmission case in Dhading one has been found locally transmitted with coronavirus pandemic in Nepal.

India has made above 50 percent contribution in spreading corona virus pandemic in Nepal.

Let’s give a glance on cooperation performed by immediate neighbours to Nepal! There is less presence of Nepali border security force in border passes between Nepal and China. Along with spreading coronavirus pandemic in China, Nepal announced closure of her borders with China by suspending entry and exit of individuals via land route. The Chinese border security force cooperated with Nepal by suspending entry and exit of individuals via land route. More than Nepali security force, the Chinese security force had played effect role to stop people crossing the international borders. Some Nepalis were thus stuck in the Chinese side for a long period.

Until now, it has been reported only one case of coronavirus infection of a China returnee student, who has already recovered.

Talking about our southern neighbor, India, we are viewing arrival of Nepalis as well as Indian nationals even during the lockdown period in both the countries and even when Nepal has sealed her borders with India. Reports state that in Nepali side, there is less presence of border security force, whereas, there is a huge presence of the Indian border security force in the Indian side, however, the Indian border security force didn’t make efforts to stop people going to Nepal from India. If the Indian security force had stopped people going to Nepal, the spread of corona virus outbreak could have been in control in the country.

Of course, the Nepal government cannot shift its responsibility from denying entry of Nepali nationals arriving from India. The Nepali nationals who have arrived from India should not have stopped from entering into Nepali territory, so far, they should have kept in safe quarantine and conducted corona virus test before they reach their home. The government didn’t respond to the voice of the media, human rights activists, the Court’s verdict and even the people stuck in the Indian side across the Nepal-India borders. On the other hand, hundreds of thousands people entered Nepal via illegal route by taking benefit of almost no presence of Nepali security force in those places. The government has no record of such India returnees.

Our leaders never become tired from lauding the unique, excellent and historical relations at people to people level between Nepal and India. They never become tired from lauding Nepal-India open borders as an example of excellent relations between the two nations!

Today, this very open border between the two countries has become the main problem in preventing and controlling coronavirus pandemic in the country.

If the leaders in the government have the courage, they must take two decisions immediately. They are: increasing the number of security force deployed in Nepal’s borders with India and China and construct all-weather border surveillance posts in borderlines with India as well as with China so that illegal trafficking could be controlled and also one sided encroachment of Nepali soil could be stopped.

Accordingly, keeping borders opened is harmful not only for Nepal, but also for India. Therefore, both the countries should be ready to construct border barriers by opening limited immigration and trade points. If we don’t take lesson from the past mistakes, we may suffer further in days to come. Last week, I had the opportunity to read two articles, one by prominent journalist M.R. Josse “In the time of COVID-19, scrapping ‘open border’ is a national priority” and the other one by former bureaucrat and also the member of the Nepal-India Imminent Persons’ Group, Suryanath Upadhaya “COVID-19 and Border Management”. Both the writers have well argued on not only to control pandemic but also to safeguard national sovereignty, border barriers are essential.

We are in the fourth week of the lockdown. The coronavirus infected cases are inclining. All economic activities have virtually been halted. People with low income group have already been suffering. Until now, there is no death case reported from coronavirus pandemic but there is a high chance of cases of death from starvation and also death from other diseases due to lack of medical treatment.

Furthermore, if the government stops all economic activities including stopping farmers to conduct their agricultural activities, more likely, Nepal may face famine in days to come.