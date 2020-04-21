  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
Ordinance aimed at splitting Socialist Party, RJP

  • Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 April: President Bidya Devi Bhandari, as per the recommendation of the government, on 20 April, has issued ordinance for party split and formation of the constitutional council.

    At the Nepal Communist Party Secretariat meeting held after the cabinet decision, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli informed that the ordinance is not for splitting the ruling party but to pave the way for those who are egger to join the ruling party.

    According to reports, the ordinance is aimed at splitting Federal Socialist Party led by Upendra Yadav and Rastriya Janata Party.

    Reports state that about nine MPs belonging to the Federal Socialist Party are egger to join NCP.

    Accordingly, amendment on formation of the constitutional council through the ordinance has paved the way for the government to appoint constitutional heads without representation of the main opposition party.

