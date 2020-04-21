  • Tuesday 21st April 2020
Political parties protest Oli’s move, condemn it strongly

  Published on: April 21, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 21 April : Various political parties including the main opposition have strongly objected to the government’s decision to issue two ordinances related to the operation of political parties and the Constitutional Council.

    President of the main opposition party Nepali Congress Sher Bahdaur Deuba has labelled the government’s move in introducing two ordinances to amend the provisions of splitting a political party and that of the constitutional council as a condemnable and an irresponsible one.

    “The whole world is unitedly confronting the larger threat that humanity is facing. The government’s decision to issue this controversial bill is unfortunate and shows how insensitive it is towards the citizens’ lives,” NC President Deuba said in condemnation of the move.

    The Rastriya Prajatantra Party says the ordinance was unnecessary, inappropriate, and against sentiments of the constitution. CPN-Masal has said the ordinances made the party believe that some serious conspiracy is being hatched in the country.

