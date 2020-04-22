Congressmen rebuke President Bhandari

Kathmandu, 22 April : Eleven Central Working Committee (CWC)members of Nepali Congress have accused President Bidya Devi Bhandari of acting as an ally of a party faction.

Issuing a joint statement today, CWC members Gagan Thapa, Chandra Bhandari, Kamala Panta, Dhan Raj Gurung, Ratna Sherchan, Badri Pandey, Jivan Pariyar, Guru Raj Ghimire, Pradip Paudel, Ram Krishna Yadav and Sarita Prasai have criticized President Bhandari for hastily authenticating the controversial ordinances- Political Party Act and the Constitutional Council Act.

“Unnatural haste and involvement of the Rt Honorable President in the government’s step is not just surprising but even suspicious,” the 11 central members have stated. “This has once again depicted the prestigious institution of presidency as mere an accomplice of a party faction which is unfortunate. President is not an individual but an institution. We once again urge to maintain dignity of the prestigious institution,” reads the joint statement.

