COVID-19: 2,557,000 cases, 177,600 deaths Nepal cases up 42

By Our Reporter

The global deaths from coronavirus crossed 177,600 as of Wednesday, with Europe having more than 100,000 deaths.

Of the 2,557,181 cases around the globe, Nepal has 42 cases as of Wednesday.

Of the total cases and deaths, the USA topped the least with 819,164 cases and 45,340 deaths as of Wednesday.

Likewise, Italy is in the second place in terms of deaths at 24, 648 followed by Spain with 21, 282 deaths. However,in terms of cases Spain has 204178 cases and Italy 183, 957 cases.

The United Kingdom and France are two other countries to have deaths in five-digit, with France 20,796 deaths and the UK 17, 337 deaths. Although Germany has 148, 453 cases, its deaths have been low at just 5,083. Belgium, Iran and the Netherlands are other worst hit countries.

Our southern neighbour has 20680 cases and 645 deaths whereas Pakistan has 9565 cases and 201 deaths.

In Nepal, the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) Tuesday confirmed 11 more COVID-19 positive case in Udayapur district in a single day, increasing the total cases to 42.

After 13 persons residing at Bhulke mosque, Udaypur tested positive for the virus, 69 people of the area were tested at Koshi Hospital through PCR technique, on initiative of state government and eight were found positive for the virus.

All newly infected are receiving treatment at the Koshi Zonal Hospital in Biratnagar and their health condition is normal.As per the Ministry, 42 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed till Tuesday, where four patients have recovered and the active cases stand at 38, who are undergoing treatment at different designated hospitals.

According to the ministry 27,956 tests has been conducted through Rapid Diagnostic Test (RDT) and 8,763 sample tests through PCR for the COVID-19 till date.