  • Wednesday 22nd April 2020
People's Review

Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony

  • Published on: April 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 April : Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed against any action that could hurt sentiments of various faiths and communities. He has urged one and all to maintain social harmony and refrain from pointing fingers at any community.

    “I request all communities, religious groups and regional groups to exercise restraint and show unity during these challenging times. We can get through the current crisis with each others’ support and trust,” issuing a statement said Deuba.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

     

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal
    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal
    Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli
    Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli
    Government begins process to bring Nepalis home
    Government begins process to bring Nepalis home
    NA inks agreement with China to purchase medical goods
    NA inks agreement with China to purchase medical goods
    Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy
    Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy
    COVID-19: 2,557,000 cases, 177,600 deaths Nepal cases up 42
    COVID-19: 2,557,000 cases, 177,600 deaths Nepal cases up 42
    Medical supplies from China arriving in a week
    Medical supplies from China arriving in a week
    Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony
    Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony
    ‘Take  prompt action against black marketeers’
    ‘Take  prompt action against black marketeers’
    Role of local governments in pandemic situation
    Role of local governments in pandemic situation

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology