Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony

Kathmandu, 22 April : Nepali Congress President Sher Bahadur Deuba has appealed against any action that could hurt sentiments of various faiths and communities. He has urged one and all to maintain social harmony and refrain from pointing fingers at any community.

“I request all communities, religious groups and regional groups to exercise restraint and show unity during these challenging times. We can get through the current crisis with each others’ support and trust,” issuing a statement said Deuba.

People’s News Monitoring Service