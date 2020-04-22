Government begins process to bring Nepalis home

By Our Reporter

At a time when many countries are rescuing their citizens from around the world, Nepal government is only beginning a process for the same.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that the process to bring in Nepali nationals from various countries would start once the situation turns favourable.

“We are positive to start the process to bring Nepalis from abroad. Especially, the government is positive about addressing the problems of Nepali workers in the Gulf countries,” he said in a video conference with the presidents of the Non-Resident Nepali Association the other day.

Gyawali recently talked to the NRNA’s presidents of 11 countries.

He said that due to the prolonged lockdown, the process to bring back Nepali citizens from abroad could not begin.

“The government is aware of the situation of Nepalis stranded in various countries so a process will be initiated to support them,” he said.