  • Wednesday 22nd April 2020
People's Review

Government begins process to bring Nepalis home

  • Published on: April 22, 2020

    • Photo: THT/ File

    By Our Reporter

    At a time when many countries are rescuing their citizens from around the world, Nepal government is only beginning a process for the same.

    Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali has said that the process to bring in Nepali nationals from various countries would start once the situation turns favourable.

    “We are positive to start the process to bring Nepalis from abroad. Especially, the government is positive about addressing the problems of Nepali workers in the Gulf countries,” he said in a video conference with the presidents of the Non-Resident Nepali Association the other day.

    Gyawali recently talked to the NRNA’s presidents of 11 countries.

    He said that due to the prolonged lockdown, the process to bring back Nepali citizens from abroad could not begin.

    “The government is aware of the situation of Nepalis stranded in various countries so a process will be initiated to support them,” he said.

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal
    Nepal-India open borders biggest threat to COVID-19 in Nepal
    Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli
    Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli
    Government begins process to bring Nepalis home
    Government begins process to bring Nepalis home
    NA inks agreement with China to purchase medical goods
    NA inks agreement with China to purchase medical goods
    Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy
    Coronavirus to be costly for Nepal’s economy
    COVID-19: 2,557,000 cases, 177,600 deaths Nepal cases up 42
    COVID-19: 2,557,000 cases, 177,600 deaths Nepal cases up 42
    Medical supplies from China arriving in a week
    Medical supplies from China arriving in a week
    Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony
    Deuba appeals to maintain social harmony
    ‘Take  prompt action against black marketeers’
    ‘Take  prompt action against black marketeers’
    Role of local governments in pandemic situation
    Role of local governments in pandemic situation

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology