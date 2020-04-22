India gifts 23 tonnes of essential medicines 

Kathmandu, 22 April : As part of ongoing bilateral cooperation between India and Nepal to fight COVID-19 Pandemic, Ambassador of India to Nepal Vinay Mohan Kwatra, on behalf of the Government of India, handed over 23 tonnes of medicines to Minister for Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal . The consignment, as a gift from the people of India to people of Nepal, includes 8.25 lakhs dosage of essential medicines, including 3.2 lakhs dosage of Paracetamol and 2.5 lakhs dosages of Hydroxychloroquine. .

“Indian and Nepali health professionals are collaborating their efforts on ground to contain and stop this Pandemic. India is committed to prepare, act and succeed together in partnership with Nepal and other South Asian partner countries in this hour of challenge,” reads a press release issued by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu.

People’s News Monitoring Service