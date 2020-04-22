  • Wednesday 22nd April 2020
Medical supplies from China arrive in Tatopani

  • Published on: April 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 April : China has handed over medical equipment to Nepal today.  A consignment of medical supplies  donated by Xizang Autonomous Region  include 10000 N95 masks, 10000 PPEs, 1000 infrared thermometers, two PCR machines, 20000 testing kits (including 20000 VTMs) and 50 boxes of disinfectant wet wipes were handed over to concerning authorities  at the China-Nepal Friendship Bridge in Zhangmu-Tatopani port.

    Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy issuing a press statement has expressed its commitment  to strengthen communication and coordination, provide support and assistance to Nepal in the days to come.

