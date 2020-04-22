Medical supplies from China arrive in Tatopani

Kathmandu, 22 April : China has handed over medical equipment to Nepal today. A consignment of medical supplies donated by Xizang Autonomous Region include 10000 N95 masks, 10000 PPEs, 1000 infrared thermometers, two PCR machines, 20000 testing kits (including 20000 VTMs) and 50 boxes of disinfectant wet wipes were handed over to concerning authorities at the China-Nepal Friendship Bridge in Zhangmu-Tatopani port.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy issuing a press statement has expressed its commitment to strengthen communication and coordination, provide support and assistance to Nepal in the days to come.

People’s News Monitoring Service