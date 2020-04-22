  • Wednesday 22nd April 2020
People's Review

Medical supplies from China arriving in a week

  • Published on: April 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 April :The Nepal Army (NA) has said the process for procurement of medical supplies required for fighting against COVID-19 pandemic has completed. According to a press statement issued by the NA, the national army is at the stage of purchasing 342 tonnes of medical supplies from China through the Government-to-Government process.

    “A purchase agreement has already been reached with the Chinese side and the amount has also been paid . The Chinese side has also confirmed of the receipt of the amount.As per the agreement, the Chinese side will have to deposit the consignment in Guangzhou within a week from the date of payment,” reads the statement

    People’s News Monitoring Service

