‘Take  prompt action against black marketeers’

Kathmandu, 22 April : The Industry, Commerce, Labour and Consumer Interest Protection Committee of the Federal Parliament has directed the High-Level Coordination Committee for the Prevention and Control of COVID-19 led by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Ishwor Pokhrel to take prompt action against people indulging in black marketeering of the relief materials, citing the relief materials distributed by the government are substandard.

The parliamentary committee has also directed it to take initiatives to bring home in a safe manner the Nepalis stranded at the border with India due to the lockdown after checking their health as well as for making arrangements for their safe travel to their home districts.

People’s News Monitoring Service