  • Wednesday 22nd April 2020
Two more patients defeat COVID-19

  • Published on: April 22, 2020

    • Kathmandu, 22 April : The number of active COVID-19 cases in the country has come down to 38 as two more patients recovered and were discharged from the hospital today.  With this, the number of patients who have recovered from the disease and returned home has reached seven.

    According to Ministry of Health and Population, a 32-year-old patient from Dhading was discharged from the Teku-based Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital and another 40-year-old infected person has been discharged  from  Seti Provincial Hospital.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

