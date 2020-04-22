Two ordinances make government defensive, reveal the dictatorial nature of PM Oli

By Our Reporter

The endorsement of the two controversial ordinances by a Cabinet meeting and their authentication by President Bidya Devi Bhandari in a guerrilla warfare style on Monday has caused a stir in Nepali politics.

The ordinances have invited more criticism, and if one looks into the comments in social sites, these ordinances have irked the people, including those supporters of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

When the news about the endorsement of the ordinances relating to political party spread, many thought the ruling party was dividing. And the growing tussle between the two chairs—KP Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal—has made many think so.

The government has amended to law relating to political party so that any group having support of 40 per cent members of its parliamentary party committee or central committee can breach the party. Earlier, no one could breach the party without having 40 supporters in both the committees.

The government issued the ordinances when there were reports that Prime Minister Oli was in minority in the central committee of the party and the ordinance was to split the party. But he, during a meeting of party secretariat Monday and Tuesday evenings refuted this allegation and said the ordinance was brought for other parties.

The next ordinance, which contradicts the spirit of the Constitution, is related to the Constitutional Council that appoints in the constitutional bodies. After the amendment, the council can take any decision even in the absence of the leader of the main opposition party. It is against the practice in Nepal and elsewhere and it more dangerous in democracy as it paves the way for the government to become dictator. This ordinance showed the dictatorial nature of Oli.

However, the decisions which were taken at a time when the entire world, including Nepal, has been fighting against the coronavirus, drew flaks from all political parties, including the leaders of the ruling Nepal Communist party. Even Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali, believed to be close to PM Oli, opposed this whereas leader Bhim Rawal demanded an withdrawal of both the ordinances.

Almost all the political parties representing the Federal Parliament, and Sajha Party criticised the bills, terming them catastrophic, and demanding their immediate withdrawal.

The main opposition party, Nepali Congress, Tuesday urged the government to withdraw the two ordinances issued on Monday.

A meeting of the office-bearers of the party this morning said the ordinances related to political party and the constitutional council were against the spirit of the constitution and irrelevant.

The meeting condemned the government for taking the anti-constitutional and authoritarian decisions.

Meanwhile, Rastriya Prajatantra Party has also asked the government and the ruling Nepal Communist Party to withdraw the two ordinances.

In a joint statement issued here on Tuesday, three chairmen of the party—Pashupati Shumsher Rana, Dr. Prakash Chandra Lohani and Kamal Thapa said that the ordinance on the political party would inspire division in the political parties and it could lead to political instability in the country.

Similarly, two Madhes-centric parties have also denounced the government’s step to introduce two separate ordinances.

Issuing separate press statements on Tuesday, the Rastriya Janata Party-Nepal and Samajbadi Party-Nepal said that there was no immediate need to issue the ordinances during the ongoing crisis of coronavirus pandemic.

The two parties also said that the government’s Monday move would lead the country toward grave political instability yet again.

Likewise, Sajha Party has termed the ordinances as disastrous and said that the ordinances could push democracy towards uncertainty.

In a statement, party coordinator Rabindra Mishra asked the government to immediately withdraw the catastrophic ordinances.