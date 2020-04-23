88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses

Kathmandu,23 April : Eighty eight per cent progress has been made in the reconstruction of private houses ever since the Gorkha Earthquake five years back, the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) stated. Reconstruction of the private houses of 494 thousand 44 beneficiaries or 63 per cent has been completed so far while the houses of additional 190 thousand 145 or 25 per cent of the beneficiaries are in the reconstruction phase.

People’s News Monitoring Service