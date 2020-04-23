  • Thursday 23rd April 2020
People's Review

88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses

  • Published on: April 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu,23 April : Eighty eight per cent progress has been made in the reconstruction of private houses ever since the Gorkha Earthquake five years back, the National Reconstruction Authority (NRA) stated. Reconstruction of the private houses of 494 thousand 44 beneficiaries or 63 per cent has been completed so far while the houses of additional 190 thousand 145 or 25 per cent of the beneficiaries are in the reconstruction phase.

    People’s News Monitoring Service

    Comment

    Related Posts

    Recent Posts

    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed
    Two more COVID-19 positive cases confirmed
    Mother commits suicide after poisoning her two childern
    Mother commits suicide after poisoning her two childern
    NC central committee meeting on April 29
    NC central committee meeting on April 29
    88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses
    88 per cent progress made in reconstruction of private houses
    Mother’s Day observed amid lockdown
    Mother’s Day observed amid lockdown
    Janta Samajwadi party registered
    Janta Samajwadi party registered
    MPIA supports PPEs, face masks to Nepal Police Hospital
    MPIA supports PPEs, face masks to Nepal Police Hospital
    China hands over medical supplies donated by her
    China hands over medical supplies donated by her
    From Far & Near: Planetary Pandemic: Still No Sign of World Leadership
    From Far & Near: Planetary Pandemic: Still No Sign of World Leadership
    Oli ready to suspend ordinance
    Oli ready to suspend ordinance

    © copyright 2019 and all right reserved to People's Review | Site By : SobizTrend Technology