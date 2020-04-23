China hands over medical supplies donated by her

Kathmandu, 23 May: A consignment of medical supplies collected from different agencies in China as donation for Nepal in fight against COVID-19, was handed over to the Nepali side on 22 April at the China-Nepal Friendship Bridge in Zhangmu-Tatopani port.

The Chinese Embassy has stated that it will continue to strengthen communication and coordination, provide support and assistance to Nepal within its capacity.

This batch of medical supplies was donated by Xizang Autonomous Region to Nepal. Among them there are 10000 N95 masks, 10000 PPEs, 1000 infrared thermometers, 2 PCR machines, 20000 testing kits (including 20000 VTMs) and 50 boxes of disinfectant wet wipes,

The Embassy spokesman, in a statement, has stated that China and Nepal have always maintained solidarity and helped each other in fighting against COVID-19. The Chinese Embassy attaches great importance to the Nepal’s demand for medical supplies, coordinates with different parties to collect those materials.

People’s News Monitoring Service