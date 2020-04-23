  • Thursday 23rd April 2020
People's Review

Mother commits suicide after poisoning her two childern

  • Published on: April 23, 2020

    • Kathmandu 23 April: A woman in Rautahat has allegedly committed suicide after poisoning her two children. Sonawati Mahato, 35, fed rice laced with poison to her 14-year-old son Dipak and seven-year-old daughter Soni Kumari before consuming the poison-laced rice herself, according to local police.

    They were rushed to National Medical Teaching Hospital in Birgunj, where Sonawati and Soni died on Wednesday. Dipak is in serious condition. Dipak is admitted into intensive care unit at the hospital. The incident occurred over a family feud, according to preliminary investigations

    People’s News Monitoring Service

